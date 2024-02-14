SharePoint Specialist at Mintek – Gauteng Randburg

Introduction
Mintek has an exciting career opportunity for a SharePoint Specialist. The candidate will be responsible for SharePoint application development and support. All suitably qualified and experienced candidates are invited to apply.
Description
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS:· Provide technical and functional SharePoint support to Mintek users.
· Designing, coding and implementing SharePoint applications as per documented business requirements.
· Extend SharePoint functionality, test and implement new features in a SharePoint Online environment, as well as a SharePoint 2016 on-premises environment.
· Manage code migration, document configuration changes, and monitor system performance.
· Configure and administer SharePoint and automate tasks.
· Maintain and update SharePoint Applications.
· Monitor SharePoint interfaces with other systems to ensure healthy system integration.
· Design, configure and maintain enterprise taxonomy, terms, and keywords.
· Monitor SharePoint software for any faults or problems.
· Troubleshooting SharePoint application issues and testing and debugging code.
· Perform preventative maintenance of SharePoint.
· Manage, maintain, and revise the site layouts, site content, structure settings, site hierarchy, and site collection navigation.
· Work closely with divisions and cross-functional divisions to communicate project statuses.
· Adhere to best SharePoint practices and ICT Governance.
· Consults with management to devise the most useful ways to apply SharePoint for business goals.
· Perform monthly reporting.
Minimum Requirements
QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE
- Honours degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Information technology, Information Systems, Computer Engineering, Computer Studies or equivalent
- 5 years minimum relevant experience
REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE· Advanced SharePoint Skills
· Information Security
· Demonstrate specific knowledge of the function and makeup of Microsoft SharePoint
· Possesses knowledge of best practices for maintaining information security
· Ability to handle sensitive company information responsibly.
· Proficiency with relevant front-end programming languages such as C#, ASP.NET, and .NET frameworks
· Familiarity with Java scripts, HTHML4, CSS, XML, JQUERY, SQL Server and Web services
· High-level coding skills
· Ability to solve complex issues
· Ability to conduct research independently
· Ability to prioritise, think and work quickly to remedy system shutdown or serious software problems
· Knowledge of setting up SharePoint infrastructure and general monitoring and maintenance
· SharePoint server experience and Server Management
· Troubleshooting and support
· Security and Permissions
ADVANTEGOUS SKILLS
- Microsoft Power Apps
- Nintex forms and workflow
- Project management
Desired Skills:
- Problem solving
- Troubleshooting
- System thinking
- Teamwork
- Research