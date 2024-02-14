SharePoint Specialist at Mintek – Gauteng Randburg

Introduction

Mintek has an exciting career opportunity for a SharePoint Specialist. The candidate will be responsible for SharePoint application development and support. All suitably qualified and experienced candidates are invited to apply.

Description

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS:· Provide technical and functional SharePoint support to Mintek users.

· Designing, coding and implementing SharePoint applications as per documented business requirements.

· Extend SharePoint functionality, test and implement new features in a SharePoint Online environment, as well as a SharePoint 2016 on-premises environment.

· Manage code migration, document configuration changes, and monitor system performance.

· Configure and administer SharePoint and automate tasks.

· Maintain and update SharePoint Applications.

· Monitor SharePoint interfaces with other systems to ensure healthy system integration.

· Design, configure and maintain enterprise taxonomy, terms, and keywords.

· Monitor SharePoint software for any faults or problems.

· Troubleshooting SharePoint application issues and testing and debugging code.

· Perform preventative maintenance of SharePoint.

· Manage, maintain, and revise the site layouts, site content, structure settings, site hierarchy, and site collection navigation.

· Work closely with divisions and cross-functional divisions to communicate project statuses.

· Adhere to best SharePoint practices and ICT Governance.

· Consults with management to devise the most useful ways to apply SharePoint for business goals.

· Perform monthly reporting.

Minimum Requirements

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE

Honours degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Information technology, Information Systems, Computer Engineering, Computer Studies or equivalent

5 years minimum relevant experience

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE· Advanced SharePoint Skills

· Information Security

· Demonstrate specific knowledge of the function and makeup of Microsoft SharePoint

· Possesses knowledge of best practices for maintaining information security

· Ability to handle sensitive company information responsibly.

· Proficiency with relevant front-end programming languages such as C#, ASP.NET, and .NET frameworks

· Familiarity with Java scripts, HTHML4, CSS, XML, JQUERY, SQL Server and Web services

· High-level coding skills

· Ability to solve complex issues

· Ability to conduct research independently

· Ability to prioritise, think and work quickly to remedy system shutdown or serious software problems

· Knowledge of setting up SharePoint infrastructure and general monitoring and maintenance

· SharePoint server experience and Server Management

· Troubleshooting and support

· Security and Permissions

ADVANTEGOUS SKILLS

Microsoft Power Apps

Nintex forms and workflow

Project management

Desired Skills:

Problem solving

Troubleshooting

System thinking

Teamwork

Research

