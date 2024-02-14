Smart government market tipped to hit $117,3bn

The global smart government market size is expected to reach $117,36-billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20,2% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research.

The widespread digitization and global connectivity have prompted governments to utilise technology for smarter advancements in vital sectors such as healthcare, education, transportation, and energy.

Through the integration of smart solutions, governments aspire to improve healthcare access, elevate educational tools, streamline transportation networks, and enhance energy conservation. These sectors, acknowledged as pivotal for societal progress, have attracted significant investment and innovative efforts, propelling the market.

This evolution aims to confront core challenges and elevate citizen well-being on a global level.

Employing automation and data-driven methodologies within government operations acts as a driving force in advancing the market. Through these strategies, governments simplify processes, allocate resources efficiently, and deliver services more effectively, reducing bureaucratic hurdles and enhancing citizen access via digital platforms.

Data-driven decision-making empowers governments to target crucial intervention areas, predict trends, and strategically allocate resources, ultimately improving overall governance and service delivery.

This proactive approach helps in rapid problem-solving, promoting innovation and adaptability in response to evolving circumstances. Consequently, this transformation towards data-driven strategies enables efficiency, citizen-centric services, and the ability to promptly adapt, fueling the growth and evolution of the smart government industry.

Smart governance emphasizes sustainability goals, seeking to diminish the environmental impact of government operations. Strategies involve optimising energy use through smart technologies, reducing waste, and adopting eco-friendly practices across sectors.

By integrating sustainability into policies and operations, governments aim to set an example, encouraging broader adoption of environmentally conscious practices.

This approach encourages a more resilient and environmentally responsible government, aligning with global efforts toward a sustainable future.

Incorporating sustainability into governance reduces ecological footprints and also cultivates a culture of environmental stewardship, influencing broader societal attitudes and behaviors toward a more sustainable lifestyle.

Highlights of the Smart Government Market Report include:

* The professional services segment dominated the market with a significant market share in 2023. The adoption of new technologies such as IoT, AI, and data analytics requires guidance. Professional services bridge the knowledge gap, assisting governments in adopting and leveraging these innovations efficiently.

* Government Resource Planning Systems promote transparency by centralising data and processes. This transparency fosters accountability and compliance with regulations, ensuring responsible resource utilization.

* Strong government support and initiatives toward smart city development and digital transformation drive the market’s growth, encouraging the integration of smart technologies in governance.

* With the increasing digitisation of government services and data, there’s a growing need for robust cybersecurity measures. Investments in smart government technologies often include measures to safeguard sensitive citizen information and government infrastructure from cyber threats.

* Rapid urbanisation has led to the emergence of smart city projects. Governments are investing in technologies to improve urban services, such as smart transportation, energy management, waste disposal, and public safety, to create more sustainable and livable cities.

* The Government Resource Planning System segment is dominated the market with a significant market share in 2023. Government Resource Planning systems simplify government operations by bringing together finances, human resources, and procurement into one efficient platform. This integration reduces manual work, cuts down on unnecessary spending, and helps governments make better financial decisions. Essentially, it’s a cost-effective way for governments to manage their resources and improve overall efficiency.