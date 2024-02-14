Solar Project Manager – Cape Town

DescriptionHire Resolve’s client, a reputable solar energy company, is seeking a skilled Solar Project Manager to join their team in Cape Town. As a Solar Project Manager, you will be responsible for overseeing the planning, execution, and successful completion of solar energy projects. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams, manage project timelines and budgets, and ensure that all projects adhere to quality and safety standards.

Responsibilities

Develop and execute project plans, including scope, budget, and schedule.

Coordinate and manage project resources, including personnel, equipment, and materials.

Collaborate with engineering and design teams to ensure that project specifications and requirements are met.

Ensure adherence to all health, safety, and environmental regulations throughout project execution.

Monitor project progress, identify and mitigate risks and issues, and provide regular updates to stakeholders.

Manage relationships with clients, contractors, and suppliers, and address any project-related concerns or issues.

Provide technical guidance and support to project team members.

Perform quality control inspections to ensure project deliverables meet standards.

Prepare and present project reports and documentation to stakeholders.

Requirements:



Diploma in Project Management or a related field.

Demonstrated proficiency in project management, with a preference for experience in solar energy or renewable energy projects.

Proven experience in project management within the construction, engineering, or energy sectors is highly desirable.

Strong understanding of solar energy systems, including PV technology, inverters, and energy storage. Familiarity with relevant codes, standards, and regulations.

Demonstrated ability to plan, execute, and manage complex projects within budget and time constraints. Proficiency in project management methodologies and tools.

Ability to lead and motivate cross-functional project teams, fostering collaboration and ensuring project success.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to effectively communicate complex concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to identify issues, propose solutions, and make sound decisions.

Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment with changing priorities and able to adapt to evolving project requirements.

Benefits:

Medical Insurance

Retirement annuity benefit plan

Salary: negotiable.

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

