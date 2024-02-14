SQL Developer

Purpose of the Job
- The purpose of the role is to develop and support deliverables as determined by the business need for Operational Management Information, Internal data requirements, and external reporting requirements.
- Support of the evolving Data and Insights capability.
Job related skills:
- The individual is expected to demonstrate the following critical skills for fulfilling the role:
- Communicating with impact: Communicates effectively in both the written and verbal format delivering clear, succinct messages.
- Customer service: Commits to achieving high-quality results and provides prompt, suitable, and personalised service to customers that meet their needs. Take personal accountability for delivery.
- Driving for excellence: Approaches work in an orderly and systematic manner to ensure the achievement of high-quality customer service.
- Analytical thinking: Understand a situation or problem by breaking it into smaller pieces and tracing the implications of a situation in a step-by-step way.
- Resilience: Responds to stressful situations calmly and proactively and keeps self and team focused on balancing personal energy with business results.
- Teamwork and cooperation: Cooperate with others to accomplish common goals.
- Persuading and influencing: The capacity to persuade, convince, and influence others to achieve desired results.
- Leading change: Continually seeks and encourages others to see opportunities for new and innovative approaches to solving organisational problems.
- Trust and integrity: Show sincerity, honesty, and consistency in words and actions.
Qualifications
- Relevant Commerce degree in IT, Finance, Economics, Statistics, Investment Management or Business Management.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in a database development environment
Experience
- At least 5 years’ experience in a Financial Services Customer Service, Asset Manager or an Investment Platform business.
- Experience in delivering exceptional customer service.
- Experience in solving complex problems for customers (internal or external).
- Experience in building successful relationships and working collaboratively across departmental teams.
- Experience at working in a fast paced, proactive and delivery focused environments.
- Familiar with Agile project methodology and JIRA Service Desk, JIRA and Confluence processes.
- Solid understanding of database design principles.
- Experience in creating re-usable code and apply standards and best practices to that code
- Strong SQL or T-SQL or PL/SQL coding skills, and solid understanding of complex ETL packages
- Working Knowledge and Experience using SSIS or similar ETL tool a must
- Working Knowledge and Experience of data warehouse development (development and maintenance of large-scale databases)
- Working Knowledge and Experience using Qlikview, Qliksense, SSRS
- Working Knowledge and Experience on MS PowerBI stack (PowerPivot, PowerView and PowerQuery experience
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management