SQL Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Feb 14, 2024

Purpose of the Job

  • The purpose of the role is to develop and support deliverables as determined by the business need for Operational Management Information, Internal data requirements, and external reporting requirements.

  • Support of the evolving Data and Insights capability.

Job related skills:

  • The individual is expected to demonstrate the following critical skills for fulfilling the role:

    • Communicating with impact: Communicates effectively in both the written and verbal format delivering clear, succinct messages.

    • Customer service: Commits to achieving high-quality results and provides prompt, suitable, and personalised service to customers that meet their needs. Take personal accountability for delivery.

    • Driving for excellence: Approaches work in an orderly and systematic manner to ensure the achievement of high-quality customer service.

    • Analytical thinking: Understand a situation or problem by breaking it into smaller pieces and tracing the implications of a situation in a step-by-step way.

    • Resilience: Responds to stressful situations calmly and proactively and keeps self and team focused on balancing personal energy with business results.

    • Teamwork and cooperation: Cooperate with others to accomplish common goals.

    • Persuading and influencing: The capacity to persuade, convince, and influence others to achieve desired results.

    • Leading change: Continually seeks and encourages others to see opportunities for new and innovative approaches to solving organisational problems.

    • Trust and integrity: Show sincerity, honesty, and consistency in words and actions.

Qualifications

  • Relevant Commerce degree in IT, Finance, Economics, Statistics, Investment Management or Business Management.

  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in a database development environment

Experience

  • At least 5 years’ experience in a Financial Services Customer Service, Asset Manager or an Investment Platform business.

  • Experience in delivering exceptional customer service.

  • Experience in solving complex problems for customers (internal or external).

  • Experience in building successful relationships and working collaboratively across departmental teams.

  • Experience at working in a fast paced, proactive and delivery focused environments.

  • Familiar with Agile project methodology and JIRA Service Desk, JIRA and Confluence processes.

  • Solid understanding of database design principles.

  • Experience in creating re-usable code and apply standards and best practices to that code

  • Strong SQL or T-SQL or PL/SQL coding skills, and solid understanding of complex ETL packages

  • Working Knowledge and Experience using SSIS or similar ETL tool a must

  • Working Knowledge and Experience of data warehouse development (development and maintenance of large-scale databases)

  • Working Knowledge and Experience using Qlikview, Qliksense, SSRS

  • Working Knowledge and Experience on MS PowerBI stack (PowerPivot, PowerView and PowerQuery experience

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

