Analyst Developer (Collections Applications (SSO KAS DEB CRA))

Feb 15, 2024

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Analyst Developer (Collections Applications (SSO, KAS, DEB, CRA)) to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

  • Build features and applications that exceed the business specifications and requirements
  • Analyze existing software applications and align with BAU Support and other functional requirements from business users (e.g. legislative requirements)
  • Write and test effective interfaces to other applications and services
  • Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade software and assist in defect resolution and testing of applications
  • Create technical documentation and provide technical direction, ensuring software development tasks align with operational goals
  • Standby responsibilities, as and when required

Experience

  • 5-8 years’ experience in Mainframe Software Development
  • Prior exposure to applications in Financial Services will be strongly recommended
  • Exposure to collection systems such as debit orders and stop order will be to your advantage
  • Proven record of exceptional work performance
  • In depth understanding and knowledge of Cobol and Assembler on the mainframe
  • In dept understanding and knowledge of XML and XSD (MTX)
  • In depth understanding and knowledge of CA-GEN, and GuardIEn (SSO, SSS, CRA)
  • Sound Understanding of CA-Gen JAVA proxy classes (CRA system)
  • Solid knowledge of EJB2, JAVA and SOAP web services (CRA system)
  • In depth understanding and knowledge on the mainframe development environment (ROSCOE, TSO, DumpMaster, etc.)
  • Basic understanding of TP monitors (e.g. IMS and CICS) and Data Management Systems (e.g. QSAM, DB2) will be strongly recommended
  • Strong technical skills (MQ, SQL, JCL and VSAM)
  • Sound understanding of the Software Development process and methodology in the IT Organisation
  • A good understanding of financial products, especially long-term insurance products

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

  • Mainframe
  • COBOL
  • Assembler
  • XML
  • ROSCOE
  • TSO
  • DumpMaster

