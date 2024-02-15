Analyst Developer (Collections Applications (SSO KAS DEB CRA)) – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Analyst Developer (Collections Applications (SSO, KAS, DEB, CRA)) to join them on an independent contract basis

Responsibilities

Build features and applications that exceed the business specifications and requirements

Analyze existing software applications and align with BAU Support and other functional requirements from business users (e.g. legislative requirements)

Write and test effective interfaces to other applications and services

Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade software and assist in defect resolution and testing of applications

Create technical documentation and provide technical direction, ensuring software development tasks align with operational goals

Standby responsibilities, as and when required

Experience

5-8 years’ experience in Mainframe Software Development

Prior exposure to applications in Financial Services will be strongly recommended

Exposure to collection systems such as debit orders and stop order will be to your advantage

Proven record of exceptional work performance

In depth understanding and knowledge of Cobol and Assembler on the mainframe

In dept understanding and knowledge of XML and XSD (MTX)

In depth understanding and knowledge of CA-GEN, and GuardIEn (SSO, SSS, CRA)

Sound Understanding of CA-Gen JAVA proxy classes (CRA system)

Solid knowledge of EJB2, JAVA and SOAP web services (CRA system)

In depth understanding and knowledge on the mainframe development environment (ROSCOE, TSO, DumpMaster, etc.)

Basic understanding of TP monitors (e.g. IMS and CICS) and Data Management Systems (e.g. QSAM, DB2) will be strongly recommended

Strong technical skills (MQ, SQL, JCL and VSAM)

Sound understanding of the Software Development process and methodology in the IT Organisation

A good understanding of financial products, especially long-term insurance products

