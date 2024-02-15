Analyst Developer (General Payment System (GPS) Annuity payments (PMT) Central Instalment System: Tax Calculation (CIS)) – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Analyst Developer (General Payment System (GPS), Annuity payments (PMT), Central Instalment System: Tax Calculation (CIS)) to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Build features and applications that exceed the business specifications and requirements

Analyze existing software applications and align with BAU Support and other functional requirements from business users (e.g. legislative requirements)

Write and test effective interfaces to other applications and services

Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade software and assist in defect resolution and testing of applications

Create technical documentation and provide technical direction, ensuring software development tasks align with operational goals

Standby responsibilities, as and when required

Updates DB2 data

Prepare ad-hoc runs (e.g. Proof of Life)

Monthly and daily PMT-run

Daily payments via GPS

Half yearly tax runs (CIS)

Yearly tax runs (CIS)

Recon process (CIS)

Yearly fee increase runs

Supporting Reality enquiries

Business queries / support with regards to PMT / CIS / GPS / LTY-DEB

Reporting / data extracts in Access and Easytrieve

Use Data Studio to extract data from DB2

Experience

5-8 years’ experience in Mainframe Software Development

Prior exposure to applications in Financial Services will be strongly recommended

Proven record of exceptional work performance

In depth understanding and knowledge of Cobol and Assembler on the mainframe

In depth understanding and knowledge of CA-GEN (CIS)

In depth understanding and knowledge of DB2

In depth understanding and knowledge on the mainframe development environment (ROSCOE, Jistel, TSO, Guardian, Fault Analyser, IBM Debug tool, DB2 etc.)

Basic understanding of TP monitors (e.g. IMS and CICS) and Data Management Systems (e.g. QSAM, DB2) will be strongly recommended

Strong technical skills (SQL, JCL, and VSAM, FTP, Access, Easytrieve and Data Studio)

Sound understanding of the Software Development process and methodology in the IT Organisation

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

COBOL

Assembler

CIS

DB2

ROSCOE

Jistel

TSO

IBM Debug

TP Monitors

JCL

SQL

VSAM

GTP

