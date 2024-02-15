My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Analyst Developer (General Payment System (GPS), Annuity payments (PMT), Central Instalment System: Tax Calculation (CIS)) to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Build features and applications that exceed the business specifications and requirements
- Analyze existing software applications and align with BAU Support and other functional requirements from business users (e.g. legislative requirements)
- Write and test effective interfaces to other applications and services
- Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade software and assist in defect resolution and testing of applications
- Create technical documentation and provide technical direction, ensuring software development tasks align with operational goals
- Standby responsibilities, as and when required
- Updates DB2 data
- Prepare ad-hoc runs (e.g. Proof of Life)
- Monthly and daily PMT-run
- Daily payments via GPS
- Half yearly tax runs (CIS)
- Yearly tax runs (CIS)
- Recon process (CIS)
- Yearly fee increase runs
- Supporting Reality enquiries
- Business queries / support with regards to PMT / CIS / GPS / LTY-DEB
- Reporting / data extracts in Access and Easytrieve
- Use Data Studio to extract data from DB2
Experience
- 5-8 years’ experience in Mainframe Software Development
- Prior exposure to applications in Financial Services will be strongly recommended
- Proven record of exceptional work performance
- In depth understanding and knowledge of Cobol and Assembler on the mainframe
- In depth understanding and knowledge of CA-GEN (CIS)
- In depth understanding and knowledge of DB2
- In depth understanding and knowledge on the mainframe development environment (ROSCOE, Jistel, TSO, Guardian, Fault Analyser, IBM Debug tool, DB2 etc.)
- Basic understanding of TP monitors (e.g. IMS and CICS) and Data Management Systems (e.g. QSAM, DB2) will be strongly recommended
- Strong technical skills (SQL, JCL, and VSAM, FTP, Access, Easytrieve and Data Studio)
- Sound understanding of the Software Development process and methodology in the IT Organisation
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- COBOL
- Assembler
- CIS
- DB2
- ROSCOE
- Jistel
- TSO
- IBM Debug
- TP Monitors
- JCL
- SQL
- VSAM
- GTP