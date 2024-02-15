Analyst Developer (Policy Conversions / Alterations / NUB)

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Analyst Developer (Policy Conversions / Alterations / NUB) to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Build features and applications that exceed the business specifications and requirements

Analyze existing software applications and align with BAU Support and other functional requirements from business users (e.g. legislative requirements)

Write and test effective interfaces to other applications and services

Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade software and assist in defect resolution and testing of applications

Create technical documentation and provide technical direction, ensuring software development tasks align with operational goals

Standby responsibilities, as and when required

Experience

5-8 years’ experience in Mainframe Software Development

Prior exposure to applications in Financial Services will be strongly recommended

Proven record of exceptional work performance

In depth understanding and knowledge of IBM Assembler (mainly) and Cobol on the mainframe

In depth understanding and knowledge on the mainframe development environment (ROSCOE, TSO, Dumpmaster, IBM debug, etc.)

Basic understanding of TP monitors (e.g. IMS and CICS) and Data Management Systems (e.g. QSAM, DB2) will be strongly recommended

Strong technical skills (MQ, SQL, JCL and VSAM)

Sound good understanding of the Software Development process and methodology in the IT Organisation

A good understanding of financial products, especially long-term insurance products

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

Mainframe

COBOL

ROSCOE

DB2

JCL

Learn more/Apply for this position