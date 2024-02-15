Analyst Developer (Policy Conversions / Alterations / NUB) – Western Cape Bellville

Feb 15, 2024

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Analyst Developer (Policy Conversions / Alterations / NUB) to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

  • Build features and applications that exceed the business specifications and requirements
  • Analyze existing software applications and align with BAU Support and other functional requirements from business users (e.g. legislative requirements)
  • Write and test effective interfaces to other applications and services
  • Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade software and assist in defect resolution and testing of applications
  • Create technical documentation and provide technical direction, ensuring software development tasks align with operational goals
  • Standby responsibilities, as and when required

Experience

  • 5-8 years’ experience in Mainframe Software Development
  • Prior exposure to applications in Financial Services will be strongly recommended
  • Proven record of exceptional work performance
  • In depth understanding and knowledge of IBM Assembler (mainly) and Cobol on the mainframe
  • In depth understanding and knowledge on the mainframe development environment (ROSCOE, TSO, Dumpmaster, IBM debug, etc.)
  • Basic understanding of TP monitors (e.g. IMS and CICS) and Data Management Systems (e.g. QSAM, DB2) will be strongly recommended
  • Strong technical skills (MQ, SQL, JCL and VSAM)
  • Sound good understanding of the Software Development process and methodology in the IT Organisation
  • A good understanding of financial products, especially long-term insurance products

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

  • Mainframe
  • COBOL
  • ROSCOE
  • DB2
  • JCL

