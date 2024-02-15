Analyst Developer (Retirement Fund Administration (FAS) and Benefit Claims (PEP))

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Analyst Developer (Retirement Fund Administration (FAS) and Benefit Claims (PEP)) to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Build features and applications that exceed the business specifications and requirements

Analyze existing software applications and align with BAU Support and other functional requirements from business user (e.g. legislative requirements).

Write and test effective interfaces to other applications and services

Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade software and assist in defect resolution and testing of applications

Create technical documentation and provide technical direction, ensuring software development tasks align with operational goals

Standby responsibilities, as and when required

Experience

5-8 years’ experience in Mainframe Software Development

Prior exposure to applications in Financial Services will be strongly recommended

Proven record of exceptional work performance

In depth understanding and knowledge of IBM Assembler and Cobol on the mainframe

In depth understanding and knowledge of XML data (FAS)

In depth understanding and knowledge on the mainframe development environment (ROSCOE, TSO, Dumpmaster, IBM debug, etc.)

Basic understanding of TP monitors (e.g. IMS and CICS) and Data Management Systems (e.g. QSAM, DB2) will be strongly recommended

Strong technical skills (MQ, SQL, JCL and VSAM)

Sound understanding of the Software Development process and methodology in the IT Organisation

A good understanding of financial products, especially long-term insurance products

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

IBM Assembler

COBOL

Mainframe

XML Data

FAS

ROSCOE

TSO

DumpMaster

IBM Debug

TP Monitors

QSAM

DB2

Learn more/Apply for this position