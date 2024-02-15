My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Analyst Developer (TAX Application (SAR) and Credit Transfers Application (KOS)) to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Build features and applications that exceed the business specifications and requirements
- Analyze existing software applications and align with BAU Support and other functional requirements from business users (e.g. legislative requirements)
- Write and test effective interfaces to other applications and services
- Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade software and assist in defect resolution and testing of applications
- Create technical documentation and provide technical direction, ensuring software development tasks align with operational goals
- Standby responsibilities, as and when required
Experience
- 5-8 years’ experience in Mainframe Software Development
- Prior exposure to applications in Financial Services will be strongly recommended
- Proven record of exceptional work performance
- In-depth understanding and knowledge of IBM Assembler (mainly) and Cobol on the mainframe
- In-depth understanding and knowledge on the mainframe development environment (ROSCOE, TSO, DumpMaster, IBM debug, etc.)
- Basic understanding of TP monitors (e.g. IMS and CICS) and Data Management Systems (e.g. QSAM, DB2) will be strongly recommended
- Strong technical skills. (MQ, SQL, JCL and VSAM)
- Sound understanding of the Software Development process and methodology in the IT Organisation
- A good understanding of financial products, especially long-term insurance products
- Understanding the different flows / roles within SARS (Directives, Annuities, IRP5, Interest Certificates, etc)
- Understanding Payment flows and Accounting
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Mainframe Software DEvelopment
- IBM Assembler
- COBOL
- ROSCOE
- TSO
- DumpMaster
- IBM
- TP Monitors