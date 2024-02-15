Business Analyst

Our client based in Isando; Johannesburg is seeking a Business Analyst to join their team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for performing the Business Analyst role for internal Business Applications, being the vital link between the business objectives and enabling the organisation’s internal system development or third-party systems providers, serving as the intermediary between the system stakeholders, end-users and software developers.

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:

Your roles and responsibilities include, but are not limited to,

Elicit & document business requirements.

Create and develop functional requirements of systems to improve quality, performances, external interfaces, and constraints.

Translate requirements in a format suitable for the company’s developers or third party service provider developers to understand.

Working with the Business Systems Test Analyst in ensuring applications are developed & tested according to spec.

Staff coaching of Internal Business Application.

OBJECTIVES

1. MAIN FUNCTIONS OF THE JOB

Create and design specifications:

Gathering, validating, and documenting various system information and needs Serve as the intermediary and interpret requests from business/product owners.

Participate and run workshops & meetings alongside business owners.

Assess and analyse the business implications involved.

Document the requirements for approval by requesters:

Manage requirements and ensure they are stored.

Establish requirements baseline and timelines for development delivery.

Supervise requirements traceability information and record requirements status in the course of the development.

Monitor changes to baseline requirements with the use of effective application of change control processes and tools.

Maintain and verify requirements specifications accordingly.

Participate in the System Development Life-Cycle.

Quality assurance and testing on all internally developed applications.

Make contributions in the development of Test Plans.

Perform test execution when required.

Support the Business Applications Manager & Test Analyst in establishing testing methodologies;

Own the business requirements tickets and ensure the spinr tickets correlate. Ensure the Ozone business requirement tickets are organized, up to date and appropriate level of detail for decision making. Ensure users/ requestors have clear indication on status and are regularly updated.

Compile test and release communication for business users, for user acceptance testing and go-live releases.

Own business system training, re-education and understanding of functionality of all users.

Ensure that the ISO 27001 best practices are implemented in all aspects of responsibility.

2. SKILLS REQUIREMENT

Job Competencies

Create, document and manage Business Requirement Specifications;

Technical Understanding and able to make recommendations:

Understands basic Internet and client/server architectures;

Possesses basic knowledge of development;

Accurately employs development methodology and system tools.

Project experience:

Manage and execute a Project and plan;

Understand and able to clearly articulate roles, project goals, and timelines;

Proactively carries out project support /administrative functions;

Establishes responsible deadlines and personal work plans and manages time effectively

Personal Competencies

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Listens to others and accepts input from team members

Clearly articulates ideas and thoughts

Accurately prepares written business correspondence that is coherent, grammatically correct, effective and professional

Proactive problem solver

Proposes solutions to problems and considers timeliness, effectiveness, and practicality in addressing requirements

Generates innovative solutions by approaching problems with curiosity and open mindedness, using existing information to its fullest potential

A honed alertness and vigilance to potential breaches in compliance. This means actively enforcing a mandatory reporting policy and seeking out any weakness in company dealings.

Ability to work independently & a positive team player

Self-motivated and displays Leadership skills

Demonstrates flexibility in day-to-day work.

Establishes harmonious working relationships with team members

Appreciates each team member’s contributions and values each individual member

Sets high standards of performance for oneself

Attention to detail and accuracy

Good prioritisation and organisation skills

Conducts self professionally, exhibits high levels of tolerance and patience

Responsible for continued learning and self-development. Intelligent and willing to keep learning.

Complies with policies and procedures.

Ethical and principled: These are the single most important qualities of a compliance manager

Fair and modest: Willing to scrutinize all the facts without making a snap judgment, and interview any relevant employees for their perspective.

Diligent: Even when it becomes a hassle, a Business Analyst must be willing to see an issue through to resolution.

A strong constitution and extra conviction: Solid backbone and the strength to stand by difficult decisions and be more influenced by right versus wrong than by relationships. Willing to take the lead in setting the tone for corporate integrity.

Demonstrates ability to coach and develop others skills.

3. QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Grade 12

BCom Informatics or BSC Degree

Diploma in Business analysis preferred

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in Business Systems Analysis

Experience working in a Agile focused environment

Good understanding of SDLC

Mendix development platform exposure (Advantage)

Computer literacy Microsoft office skills essential

Good communication and reporting skills.

Both verbal and written

Driver’s License

4. SHEQ, INFORMATION SECURITY, LEGAL AND OTHER REQUIREMNTS AND OBLIGATIONS:

Employees to demonstrate commitment to the requirements of the Integrated Management System by:

Taking reasonable care for the health and safety of himself/herself, others and the workplace.

Obeying all stipulated company rules, policies and procedures in compliance to the Occupational Health and Safety Act 85 of 1993, the Health & Safety Management Program, ISO [Phone Number Removed];, ISO 9001:2015, ISO [Phone Number Removed]; and ISO [Phone Number Removed]; Standards.

Report all unsafe or unhealthy conditions and threats that come to his/her attention that may affect persons or the business.

Ensuring the preservation of confidentiality, integrity and accessibility of information for the company and their respective clients.

Committing to the implementation and maintenance of their Quality Management System.

All company employees are responsible for the quality of their work and the protection of company and client information.

Committing to the implementation and maintenance of their Environmental Management System, environmental statutory and regulatory compliance and performance.

Committing to the implementation and maintenance of their Energy Management System, energy related statutory and regulatory compliance and performance.

Committed to the protection of personal information and POPIA or other relevant statutory and regulatory compliance and performance.

