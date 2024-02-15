Business Analyst – Gauteng Primrose

Our client is a leading financial services provider, dedicated to providing innovative solutions to their clients. They strive to deliver excellence in all aspects of our operations.

Job Description:

We are seeking a skilled Business Analyst to join our dynamic team in the financial sector. The ideal candidate will possess a strong understanding of financial markets and products, along with proven experience in analyzing business requirements and translating them into effective solutions.

Responsibilities:

Conduct detailed analysis of business processes and requirements

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and document business requirements

Develop and maintain detailed project plans, timelines, and budgets

Identify opportunities for process improvement and efficiency gains

Provide expertise in financial modeling and analysis

Assist in the development and implementation of new systems and processes

Monitor and report on project progress to stakeholders

Qualifications:

Proven experience as a Business Analyst in the financial sector

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities

Proficiency in financial modeling and analysis tools

Knowledge of regulatory requirements in the financial sector

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Desired Skills:

