Business Analyst – Gauteng Primrose

Our client is a leading financial services provider, dedicated to providing innovative solutions to their clients. They strive to deliver excellence in all aspects of our operations.
Job Description:
We are seeking a skilled Business Analyst to join our dynamic team in the financial sector. The ideal candidate will possess a strong understanding of financial markets and products, along with proven experience in analyzing business requirements and translating them into effective solutions.
Responsibilities:
- Conduct detailed analysis of business processes and requirements
- Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and document business requirements
- Develop and maintain detailed project plans, timelines, and budgets
- Identify opportunities for process improvement and efficiency gains
- Provide expertise in financial modeling and analysis
- Assist in the development and implementation of new systems and processes
- Monitor and report on project progress to stakeholders
Qualifications:
- Proven experience as a Business Analyst in the financial sector
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities
- Proficiency in financial modeling and analysis tools
- Knowledge of regulatory requirements in the financial sector
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
Desired Skills:
- Business
- Business analysis
- Business Analyst