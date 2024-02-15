Business Analyst – Gauteng Sandton

Seeking a talented and experienced BI and Analytics Specialist to join our team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing business intelligence solutions that leverage data to provide insights into business performance and opportunities. The successful candidate will design, develop, and maintain data analytics and reporting solutions. The candidate should be able to use data analytics and visualisation tools to transform complex data sets into meaningful and actionable insights for decision-makers. The BI and Analytics Specialist/ Analyst will require a combination of technical skills and business knowledge and will work with stakeholders across the organisation to define business requirements, develop data models, create dashboards, and provide insights and recommendations based on data analysis.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Mathematics, Business Administration, or related field

3+ years of experience in developing and implementing BI and analytics solutions

Strong experience with data visualisation and analytics tools such as Power BI, Tableau, QlikView, SAP BI, etc

Experience with programming languages such as SQL, Python, or R is a plus

Strong knowledge of data modelling, data warehousing, and ETL processes

Experience with cloud-based data analytics solutions (e.g. AWS, Azure) is a plus

DUTIES:

Design, develop, and implement BI solutions using data analytics and visualisation tools

Develop and maintain data models, dashboards, data analytics and reporting solutions to track key performance indicators (KPIs) and monitor business performance.

Explore large and complex data sets to develop actionable insights.

Identify trends and patterns in data to provide actionable recommendations to improve business operations.

Collaborate with business stakeholders to understand their requirements and translate them into data-driven insights.

Develop data visualisations that are intuitive and easy to understand by stakeholders

Communicate findings and recommendations to stakeholders in a clear and concise manner.

Monitor and ensure the accuracy and consistency of data across platforms and systems

Develop and maintain documentation related to analytics and reporting solutions

Understand data engineering principles and tools and liaise with the BI developers to construct data models and solutions effectively.

Identify areas for improvement in data analytics and reporting processes and make recommendations for enhance.

Stay up-to-date with emerging BI and analytics technologies and trends and make recommendations to improve business processes and capabilities

Train and educate stakeholders on the use of BI and analytics tools and best practices

Desired Skills:

it business analyst

analytics specialist

business intelligence

Learn more/Apply for this position