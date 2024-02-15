My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst (Investment) to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Gather and coordinate Business and technical requirements, projects and tasks
- Assist business to mature business requirements by challenging their representation thereof
- Able to engage with business to unlock detailed requirements, given trivial or superficial requirement statements – i.e. the art of analysis and asking the right questions
- Relate business requirements to strategic intents of the business
- Able to review a business process and either optimize or re-engineer for greater efficiency and / or effectiveness
- Understand the role of non-functional requirements and which are apply in specific scenarios
- Develop and elicit non-functional requirements as part of the analysis process, being able to relate these requirements back to business
- Incorporate and integrate legislative requirements into the business and be cognizant where these could be compromised
- Able to handle conflict and difficult conversations
- Thoroughly understands Agile and SAFe and the role a BA plays this framework
- Business and process analysis as well as impact assessment
- Translate business requirements into proposed solutions
- Translate business requirement into the non-technical information requirements
- Ensure appropriate documentation are created and maintained, at a sufficiently detailed level (L4 to L5)
- Facilitation of meetings, workshops, etc. to gather information
- Supporting the business with regards to business and process improvement
- Transfer of knowledge to users, trainers, and peers
- Ability to mentor and lead less senior peers
Experience
- Matric with degree or diploma
- National diploma in Business Analysis, Information Systems (advantageous)
- A minimum of 8 – 10 years’ experience in a business analyst role in Investment Services
- Sound knowledge of financial markets and instruments
- Experience working directly with end-users in a supporting role (or as part of a support team)
- Experience in project management or working within a project team
- Experience working within a fast-paced and dynamic business environment (advantageous)
- Experience working in an Investment services industry
Competencies
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
- Have a passion for excellent service delivery with a demonstrated commitment to maintaining the highest standards
- High energy and drive to completion
- Meticulous attention to detail, with a commitment to follow through and follow-up
- Willingness to learn and share knowledge
- Ability to work independently with minimal supervision
- Excellent time management and organizational skills
- Ability to perform well under pressure
- Ability to be an effective team player and pro-active individual
- Must be able to communicate effectively with technical and non-technical audiences and interact with all types of clients including technology, business, management and executive management
- Analytical, innovative and demonstrates initiative
- Excellent communication skills both written and verbal
- Good interpersonal and facilitation skills
- Ability to collaborate and pull information together
- Must be able to handle multiple high profile projects/initiatives simultaneously
- Able to work with and make sense of differing, sometimes conflicting information from users
- Able to guide a conversation from a seemingly unstructured/haphazard state to a more concrete, process and structured one
- Able to comfortably and effectively work in unfamiliar domains and / or processes
- Able to review and improve the business analysis capability in the cluster
