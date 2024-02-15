Business Analyst (Investment) – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst (Investment) to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Gather and coordinate Business and technical requirements, projects and tasks

Assist business to mature business requirements by challenging their representation thereof

Able to engage with business to unlock detailed requirements, given trivial or superficial requirement statements – i.e. the art of analysis and asking the right questions

Relate business requirements to strategic intents of the business

Able to review a business process and either optimize or re-engineer for greater efficiency and / or effectiveness

Understand the role of non-functional requirements and which are apply in specific scenarios

Develop and elicit non-functional requirements as part of the analysis process, being able to relate these requirements back to business

Incorporate and integrate legislative requirements into the business and be cognizant where these could be compromised

Able to handle conflict and difficult conversations

Thoroughly understands Agile and SAFe and the role a BA plays this framework

Business and process analysis as well as impact assessment

Translate business requirements into proposed solutions

Translate business requirement into the non-technical information requirements

Ensure appropriate documentation are created and maintained, at a sufficiently detailed level (L4 to L5)

Facilitation of meetings, workshops, etc. to gather information

Supporting the business with regards to business and process improvement

Transfer of knowledge to users, trainers, and peers

Ability to mentor and lead less senior peers

Experience

Matric with degree or diploma

National diploma in Business Analysis, Information Systems (advantageous)

A minimum of 8 – 10 years’ experience in a business analyst role in Investment Services

Sound knowledge of financial markets and instruments

Experience working directly with end-users in a supporting role (or as part of a support team)

Experience in project management or working within a project team

Experience working within a fast-paced and dynamic business environment (advantageous)

Experience working in an Investment services industry

Competencies

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Have a passion for excellent service delivery with a demonstrated commitment to maintaining the highest standards

High energy and drive to completion

Meticulous attention to detail, with a commitment to follow through and follow-up

Willingness to learn and share knowledge

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision

Excellent time management and organizational skills

Ability to perform well under pressure

Ability to be an effective team player and pro-active individual

Must be able to communicate effectively with technical and non-technical audiences and interact with all types of clients including technology, business, management and executive management

Analytical, innovative and demonstrates initiative

Excellent communication skills both written and verbal

Good interpersonal and facilitation skills

Ability to collaborate and pull information together

Must be able to handle multiple high profile projects/initiatives simultaneously

Able to work with and make sense of differing, sometimes conflicting information from users

Able to guide a conversation from a seemingly unstructured/haphazard state to a more concrete, process and structured one

Able to comfortably and effectively work in unfamiliar domains and / or processes

Able to review and improve the business analysis capability in the cluster

