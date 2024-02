Cobol Developer at QES – Western Cape Bellville

Now HIRING : Mainframe Resources

We are currently sourcing for a few Mainframe Analyst developers for independent contract opportunities on some initiatives at our client within the financial services domain

12 month contract

Cape Town based

Hybrid work model (Minimum 3 days in office)

Required :

Financial Services

CICS / Cobol / SQL / IBM Assembler / DB2 /

Full job specs available

Desired Skills:

Cobol

CICS

DB2

Mainframe

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position