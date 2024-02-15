As a Commercial Analyst, you will be at the heart of our client’s Operations, Sales, and Finance teams, ensuring a seamless flow of financial processes. Your primary mission is to collaborate closely with various departments, guaranteeing accurate invoicing, meticulous cost analysis, and strategic pricing decisions. If you’re a sharp, goal-oriented individual with a knack for innovation, we want to hear from you!
Key Responsibilities:
Invoicing Excellence:
- Review work tickets for accuracy, completeness, and cut-off, ensuring all details are meticulously approved by the Senior Commercial Analyst.
- Collaborate with sales and estimating teams for optimal outcomes in invoicing, jobs, campaigns, and cross-border projects.
- Actively engage with production teams to identify and address any unusual job issues or reworks.
Quality Assurance and Process Optimization:
- Maintain and correct system-related issues in collaboration with system administrators for streamlined costing and invoicing.
- Oversee the management of invoicing clerks, ensuring adherence to process changes and resolving costing-related issues.
- Process credit notes, close off Nil Charges, and assist in resolving debtor queries for streamlined collections.
Strategic Pricing and Costing:
- Evaluate job costing and variances, ensuring accurate and timely invoicing.
- Collaborate with estimating for strategic pricing decisions, analyzing quotes and ensuring pricing governance across key accounts.
- Document and track customer rebates, ensuring accurate and updated pricing methodologies.
Reporting and Analysis:
- Assist Finance and Sales teams with prior-year sales figures for accurate budget data.
- Provide detailed sales reports, product analysis, and manage rebate reports for effective communication to the sales force.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to establish reasons for variations in customer value add.
Requirements:
- 2-3 years of Finance or Commercial experience in a medium to large company.
- At least 1 year of Financial & Analytics experience.
- Understanding of accounting principles and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) advantageous.
- CIMA Qualified (Preferred).
- Understanding and knowledge of Exports.
- Business Central experience.
Key Competencies:
- Strong communication skills.
- Ability to interact at management level.
- High-level relationship building, a critical component.
- Structured and able to work well under pressure.
- Proven ability to meet and exceed deliverables.
- Good people skills, ability to create and handle a team.
- Performance and achievement-oriented.
- Sharp, go-getter, innovative, goal-oriented.
- Resilient to criticism/rejection.
- Team player with excellent decision-making skills.
Remuneration:
R20 000 – R25 0000 CTC
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the role
Desired Skills:
- analyst
- finance
- commercial