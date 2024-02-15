Data Analyst

Our client is a leading financial institution dedicated to providing innovative and customer-centric banking solutions. With a strong commitment to technological advancement, they are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Data Analyst to join their dynamic team. You will play a crucial role in transforming raw data into actionable insights, contributing to strategic decision-making processes.

Key Responsibilities

Perform data cleansing, validation, and analysis to ensure data accuracy and integrity.

Develop and implement data collection systems and strategies.

Create and maintain dashboards, reports, and visualizations to communicate findings effectively.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and translate them into data-driven solutions.

Identify trends, patterns, and anomalies in data to support strategic decision-making.

Conduct in-depth analysis of customer behavior, market trends, and business performance.

Stay updated on industry trends and best practices in data analytics.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in data science, Statistics, Mathematics, or related field.

Proven experience as a Data Analyst in the banking or financial industry.

Proficiency in SQL, Python, or R for data manipulation and analysis.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Experience with data visualization tools such as Tableau, Power BI, or similar.

Excellent communication skills with the ability to convey complex findings to non-technical stakeholders.

Attention to detail and a commitment to delivering high-quality results.

Desired Skills:

Power BI

SQL

Python

Problem solving

