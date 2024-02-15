Data Analyst

Our client is a leading financial institution dedicated to providing innovative and customer-centric banking solutions. With a strong commitment to technological advancement, they are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Data Analyst to join their dynamic team. You will play a crucial role in transforming raw data into actionable insights, contributing to strategic decision-making processes.
Key Responsibilities

  • Perform data cleansing, validation, and analysis to ensure data accuracy and integrity.
  • Develop and implement data collection systems and strategies.
  • Create and maintain dashboards, reports, and visualizations to communicate findings effectively.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and translate them into data-driven solutions.
  • Identify trends, patterns, and anomalies in data to support strategic decision-making.
  • Conduct in-depth analysis of customer behavior, market trends, and business performance.
  • Stay updated on industry trends and best practices in data analytics.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in data science, Statistics, Mathematics, or related field.
  • Proven experience as a Data Analyst in the banking or financial industry.
  • Proficiency in SQL, Python, or R for data manipulation and analysis.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Experience with data visualization tools such as Tableau, Power BI, or similar.
  • Excellent communication skills with the ability to convey complex findings to non-technical stakeholders.
  • Attention to detail and a commitment to delivering high-quality results.

Desired Skills:

  • Power BI
  • SQL
  • Python
  • Problem solving

