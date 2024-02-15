Data Analyst – Gauteng Primrose

Our client is a leading financial institution dedicated to providing innovative and customer-centric banking solutions. With a strong commitment to technological advancement, they are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Data Analyst to join their dynamic team. You will play a crucial role in transforming raw data into actionable insights, contributing to strategic decision-making processes.
Key Responsibilities
- Perform data cleansing, validation, and analysis to ensure data accuracy and integrity.
- Develop and implement data collection systems and strategies.
- Create and maintain dashboards, reports, and visualizations to communicate findings effectively.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and translate them into data-driven solutions.
- Identify trends, patterns, and anomalies in data to support strategic decision-making.
- Conduct in-depth analysis of customer behavior, market trends, and business performance.
- Stay updated on industry trends and best practices in data analytics.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in data science, Statistics, Mathematics, or related field.
- Proven experience as a Data Analyst in the banking or financial industry.
- Proficiency in SQL, Python, or R for data manipulation and analysis.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Experience with data visualization tools such as Tableau, Power BI, or similar.
- Excellent communication skills with the ability to convey complex findings to non-technical stakeholders.
- Attention to detail and a commitment to delivering high-quality results.
Desired Skills:
- Power BI
- SQL
- Python
- Problem solving