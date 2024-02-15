DevOps Engineer

Our client is currently recruiting for a Dev Ops Engineer. This role will expose you to a diverse working environment and the opportunity to connect with other individuals in the organization within the cryptocurrency space. Strictly Gauteng based.

We are seeking a talented Dev Ops to join our clients team in the Cryptocurrency industry. The DevOps role requires an individual adept at bridging the gap between development and operations teams, fostering collaboration and synergy throughout the software development lifecycle. Responsibilities include automating processes, managing infrastructure, and ensuring smooth deployment pipelines, utilizing tools such as Docker, Kubernetes, Jenkins, and Ansible. The role demands a deep understanding of cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, or GCP, with a focus on scalability, security, and performance optimization. Candidates should possess strong scripting and coding skills in languages like Python, Shell, or Ruby to develop efficient automation scripts and maintain infrastructure as code. Additionally, the DevOps engineer must possess excellent communication skills to effectively communicate with cross-functional teams, troubleshoot issues, and drive continuous improvement initiatives.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field (or equivalent work experience).

5+years of experience in a DevOps

Experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.

Knowledge of monitoring and logging tools like Prometheus, ELK stack, or Grafana.

Familiarity with Agile methodologies such as Scrum or Kanban.

Certifications such as AWS Certified DevOps Engineer, Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA), or similar.

Advanced Excel skills (validate, clean, transform, etc.)

Working knowledge of other Office software (MSWord, Outlook, etc.)

Keep skills up to date by researching new languages, concepts, etc.

Focus and perform well under stressful circumstances with good time management skills

Logical approach to problem solving.

Technology Requirements:

SAP B1

Qlik and/or Power Bi (Optional)

PHP (7, 8)

JavaScript

Laravel, Vue (Optional)

HTML

CSS

Tailwind (Optional)

SQL (MSSQL)

PL/SQL

C#

Version Control (Git)

Interface with third party applications

Liaise with business to document existing and design of new business processes based on specific industry requirement.

Analyze current software systems to decide if they can be customized or if new software should be written to meet business needs.

Work with the rest of the development team to write, test, deploy and maintain the required software.

Maintain code and documentation to keep both updated and in line with changing business needs.

Ability/willingness to work in a small close team (pair programming). Work within current framework and development style with the rest of the team.

Knowledge of SDLC, Version Control and relevant IDE’s. OOP concepts essential

Ability to analyze data a write reports to represent data to business as they require and suggest alternatives.

Knowledge of database structural design, query optimization and stored procedures (PL/SQL), triggers, indexes, etc

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

