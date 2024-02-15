Full Stack Java Developer – 2443/2554 – Gauteng Centurion

One of the biggest IT Companies in SA is looking for a Full Stack Java Developer to join their dynamic team

Please only apply if you have all the Essential Skills

Essential Skills

– Java EE

– JavaScript _ JS UI Frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)

– Java Application Server (Payara/Glassfish/Jboss etc)

– EJB (Back End)

– Restful and SOAP services

– SQL

– Kubernetes

– Linux/Unix

– Docker

– Github

– Cloud Architecture

– Terraform

– Design and develop Microservices with deep understanding of of API based development

– Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure

