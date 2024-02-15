Full Stack Java Developer – 2443/2554

Feb 15, 2024

One of the biggest IT Companies in SA is looking for a Full Stack Java Developer to join their dynamic team
Please only apply if you have all the Essential Skills

Essential Skills
– Java EE
– JavaScript _ JS UI Frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)
– Java Application Server (Payara/Glassfish/Jboss etc)
– EJB (Back End)
– Restful and SOAP services
– SQL
– Kubernetes
– Linux/Unix
– Docker
– Github
– Cloud Architecture
– Terraform
– Design and develop Microservices with deep understanding of of API based development
– Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure

