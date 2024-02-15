Full-Stack Java Engineer

Looking for a Full-Stack Java Engineer to join an international team. Candidate will be required to work with Development Teams and Product Managers – Must be open to travel.

Excellent communication skills is a requirement.

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

Java

SQL

TypeScript

JavaScript

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Java

SQL

Typescript

Javascript

Learn more/Apply for this position