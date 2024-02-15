FUNCTIONAL QA TESTER – Gauteng Primrose

Joining our client’s talent team as FUNCTIONAL QA TESTER means immersing yourself in an environment surrounded by unique skills, diverse minds, and adaptability. Take this moment to envision your potential within a team where experts collaborate to spark meaningful change.

Proven experience as a Functional QA Tester or similar role.

Strong knowledge of software QA methodologies, tools, and processes.

Experience in creating and executing test cases and scripts.

Familiarity with testing techniques and tools for functional testing.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Detail-oriented with strong organizational and documentation abilities.

Strong communication and collaboration skills.

Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Knowledge of automation testing tools is a plus.

ISTQB certification or relevant qualifications are advantageous.

Desired Skills:

