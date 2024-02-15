Intel partners to grow end-to-end private networks

Private 5G networks are in high demand in 2024 as enterprises look for scalable compute solutions to power the next wave of artificial intelligence (AI) applications running at the edge and drive their digital transformation efforts.

Gartner predicts that “by 2025 more than 50% of enterprise-managed data will be created and processed outside the data center or cloud”.

To meet this exceptional demand, Intel has collaborated with several scale companies to give customers access to private 5G solutions and vertical market deployments around the world.

“By harnessing the breadth of the Intel product portfolio with the integration capabilities and scale of our deep ecosystem, enterprises around the world can reap the benefits of a personalised private network for their business requirements,” says Caroline Chan, Intel vice-president and GM of the Network Business Incubator Division.

“We are seeing the rapid growth of AI and edge computing combined with the connectivity of 5G drive intelligence, cost savings and innovation across developing and mature industries.”

These deployments culminate years of investment, development, collaboration and lab trials that are now becoming mainstream and setting an example of industry excellence.

Intel, via an end-to-end hardware and software products portfolio (processors, Ethernet, FlexRAN, OpenVINO and 5G core software offerings) and industry collaborations are breaking down the barriers to allow operators to monetise their networks and enterprises to quickly design and deploy intelligent private networks across industry verticals, including manufacturing, transportation hubs, mining, utilities, healthcare, education and others.

What it means for customers

In the past few years, 5G has proven to be an enabler for industry transformation. As generative AI has presented new potential for enterprise workloads, businesses are working to leverage the intersection of 5G, AI and edge computing in private networks to increase connectivity, data security and efficiencies relative to their specific industry goals and initiatives.

Private 5G networks give customers a quick, easy path to delivering high-bandwidth, low-latency compute in secure environments needed for the most demanding edge workloads.

Private 5G deployments

Intel technology will enable AI at the edge to drive intelligence across developing and mature industries, helping to improve business operations around the globe.

* Amazon Web Services: AWS’s continued collaboration with Intel, which started with joint experience centres in Europe and the Americas, is helping customers accelerate private network deployments across many vertical markets. The latest example includes the addition of Amdocs as a system integrator for the Integrated Private Wireless (IPW) on AWS program. Through the program, AWS customers can access end-to-end Amdocs Mobile Private Network (MPN) services, and the infrastructure, built on AWS Outposts servers, is powered by Intel Xeon processors. This solution provides end-to-end accountability across all building blocks of a mobile private network, including the RAN, core, security and applications, and services for deployment and operations. Combined, these elements empower customers to leverage mission-critical data and business insights to accelerate digital transformation. At MWC, AWS will continue the momentum and showcase more solutions across a variety of private wireless use cases.

* Aramco Digital: Aramco Digital and Intel recently announced their intent to establish Saudi Arabia’s inaugural Open RAN (radio access network) Development Centre. Aramco Digital, part of the world’s largest energy company Aramco, in collaboration with Intel, is developing private 5G for the industrial sector, powered by Intel-based open RAN technology. This facility is poised to drive innovation, foster technological advancements and contribute significantly to the digital transformation landscape in Saudi Arabia.

* Cisco/NTT Data: Cisco and NTT DATA collaborated to transform RAI Amsterdam into the first smart venue in Europe. Using Intel technology, Cisco provides the private 5G core and network hardware while NTT DATA delivers the private network as a service for the venue. The solution running on Intel architecture provides high-speed, low-latency connectivity for the large number of smartphones and IoT devices, as well as for processing large amounts of data for real-time insights.

* Ericsson: In collaboration with Expeto, Intel and other members of the 5G Open Innovation Lab, the Ericsson team deployed a new private 5G network at Tacoma Tideflats surrounding the Port of Tacoma on Puget Sound in Washington State. The tightly coordinated collaboration initially supports five local enterprises and focuses on modernising their operations, including assistance for port infrastructure, freight movement, supply chains and manufacturing operations, allowing each enterprise to utilize the benefits of 5G and help drive better business outcomes for its end users.

* Future Technologies: By embracing the ecosystem, Future Technologies utilised Intel and Nokia private 5G solutions, announcing several multimillion-dollar private 4G/5G cellular-based contracts for various Fortune 100, Fortune 500 and Fortune 1 000 manufacturer clients. Utilizing Intel edge and AI solutions, the contracts support industries including connected/remote worker, autonomous robotics, asset management and industrial automation.

* Nokia: The Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) private wireless using Mission Critical Industrial Edge (MXIE), based on Intel technologies, enables private 4.9G/LTE and 5G networks for connectivity of industrial systems and workers as well as the OT real-time data processing across multiple industrial sites. This solution has several hundreds of deployments globally. A recent example is at stürmsfs ag, one of Switzerland’s leading steel and metal service centres. This deployment is in partnership with system integrator Datwyler IT Infra and uses software and support from the Swiss federal Industry Fusion Foundation (IFF), featuring Intel components with ruggedised designs suited to the tough conditions of the factory floor.

* Pegatron 5G: Pegatron 5G demonstrated the power of its private 5G solution in a deployment at one of its smart factories in Vietnam. The company worked with Viettel, Vietnam’s largest telecom company, to build Pegatron 5G’s first overseas all-5G smart factory in Hai Phong, Vietnam. Based on Intel’s broad private 5G product portfolio, the factory’s network provided broad-based connectivity for flexibility and mobility, high throughput and low latency. It provides connectivity for a large number of devices and implements zero-trust security.

* Red Hat/Minsait: Red Hat has joined with Intel and Minsait, an Indra company, to integrate and validate a complete, containerised and cloud-native private 5G solution comprising Intel FlexRAN software and Red Hat OpenShift. This solution will provide a private 5G foundation that can be trusted for performance and can be expanded or customised using third-party innovations.

* WWT/Federated Wireless: WWT and Federated Wireless are nearing the completion of a Neutral Host Network lab in the World Wide Technology ATC (Advanced Technology Center) in St. Louis, Missouri. Intel, WWT and Federated Wireless are deploying the Neutral Host networks (running on top of private cellular networks) that allows multiple participating service providers to share its services with those existing private cellular networks. The network allows for seamless connectivity between private and public service providers. With the participation of two major North American operators, Neutral Host Networks can be used in a variety of vertical industries with use cases in higher education, healthcare, manufacturing already identified, and use cases in other verticals under consideration.