Intermediate Business Analyst (12 months Contract) – Gauteng Isando

We have an immediate requirement for a Business Analyst client based in Isando

Requirements

Ensures operational effectiveness by analysing business requirements, designing and documenting workflows, and providingrecommendations

The Business Analyst is responsible for operational effectiveness and excellence of the businessThe incumbent will design and document solutions and make innovative recommendations that will positively impact the businessThe Business Analyst is further required to manage the required deliverables on a number of projects for the business unit/s and the company at any respective point in time

Minimum Qualification

Grade 12 and Certificate of proficiency as Business Analyst.

Preferred Qualification

Relevant degree or diploma.

Experience Required

Three to five years experience as a Business Analyst in the logistics sector

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

HR

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

