Intermediate Business Analyst (12 months Contract) – Gauteng Isando

We have an immediate requirement for a Business Analyst client based in Isando
Requirements
- Ensures operational effectiveness by analysing business requirements, designing and documenting workflows, and providingrecommendations
- The Business Analyst is responsible for operational effectiveness and excellence of the businessThe incumbent will design and document solutions and make innovative recommendations that will positively impact the businessThe Business Analyst is further required to manage the required deliverables on a number of projects for the business unit/s and the company at any respective point in time
Minimum Qualification
- Grade 12 and Certificate of proficiency as Business Analyst.
Preferred Qualification
- Relevant degree or diploma.
Experience Required
- Three to five years experience as a Business Analyst in the logistics sector
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- HR
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric