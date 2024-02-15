IT ARCHITECT

Joining our client’s talent team as an IT Architect means immersing yourself in an environment surrounded by unique skills, diverse minds, and adaptability. Take this moment to envision your potential within a team where experts collaborate to spark meaningful change.

To troubleshoot highly complex problems to establish application architectural standards or frameworks to assess IT risks and design application solutions.



Are you an individual capable of:

Grasping and designing software pipelines

Establishing critical success factors for the precise implementation of an architecture

Comprehending system specifications

Demonstrating a proven track record in executing suitable technology architectures

Establishing standards for applications

Navigating project work, actively involved from the inception/conceptual design phase

Cultivating strong relationships within a broader team and diverse stakeholders

Engineering and utilizing processes and technologies to meet business needs

Consistently delivering high-quality outputs within agreed-upon deadlines

Designing and implementing large-scale system developments

Desired Skills:

