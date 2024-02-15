IT Supervisor – Gauteng Bryanston

Our client, an industry leader, is urgenlty looking to appoint a qualified and experienced IT Supervisor to manage end to end 3rd level support within the business.

You will be required to lead a team of 1st line support/heldpesk engineers; manage and oversee all hardware, software, networking and server related issues as well as IT security for approximately 300 users. You will also need very strong analytical skills in order to analyse daily production data and identify gaps and make recommendations accordingly.

Posiiton will suit a high-energy person with a definite passion for IT service management as well as previous success in leading a team.

To qualify for this role, you will need:

IT related Degree – ie: BSc IT, BSc Computer Science, or similar (not negotiable)

At least five years’ related work experience (of which at least 2 years should be leading a team)

Experience in installing, configuring, and maintaining all manners of server hardware and associated network equipment

Familiarity with TCP/IP and other network protocols, firewall management, and operating system configuration

General knowledge of storage technologies such as SAN or NAS, as well as Active Directory/Global Catalogue

Strong analytical competencies

Knowledge of Fortigate Firewalls, HP Procurve Switches, Networking/VLANs, EMC Storage is an added benefit

Highly dynamic and progressive company culture with definite room for development for a committed and hard working individual

