Java Developer – 2712 – Gauteng Centurion

Feb 15, 2024

The biggest IT Company with the most advanced Core Stack available to people in the IT Sector is looking for a Java Developer (Expert Level) to join their dynamic team
PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DONT HAVE ALL OF THE ESSENTIAL SKILLS

Essential Skills:
– Kotlin
– Java (version 17 advantageous)
– Kafka (Streaming API)
– Quarkus
– Hibernate
– Kubernetes
– Github

Advantage Skills:
– Azure
– GitOps
– PostgresSQL
– Agile Development Methodologies
– Confluence/Jira

