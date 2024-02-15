Java Developer – 2712 – Gauteng Centurion

The biggest IT Company with the most advanced Core Stack available to people in the IT Sector is looking for a Java Developer (Expert Level) to join their dynamic team
PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DONT HAVE ALL OF THE ESSENTIAL SKILLS
Essential Skills:
– Kotlin
– Java (version 17 advantageous)
– Kafka (Streaming API)
– Quarkus
– Hibernate
– Kubernetes
– Github
Advantage Skills:
– Azure
– GitOps
– PostgresSQL
– Agile Development Methodologies
– Confluence/Jira
Desired Skills:
- kubernetes
- hibernate
- kotlin
- java
- kafka