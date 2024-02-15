Java Developer – 2712

The biggest IT Company with the most advanced Core Stack available to people in the IT Sector is looking for a Java Developer (Expert Level) to join their dynamic team

PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DONT HAVE ALL OF THE ESSENTIAL SKILLS

Essential Skills:

– Kotlin

– Java (version 17 advantageous)

– Kafka (Streaming API)

– Quarkus

– Hibernate

– Kubernetes

– Github

Advantage Skills:

– Azure

– GitOps

– PostgresSQL

– Agile Development Methodologies

– Confluence/Jira

Desired Skills:

