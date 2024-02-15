Joining our client’s talent team as JAVA DEVELOPER means immersing yourself in an environment surrounded by unique skills, diverse minds, and adaptability. Take this moment to envision your potential within a team where experts collaborate to spark meaningful change.
- Recognize and assess user requirements.
- Prioritize, delegate, and carry out tasks across the software development life cycle.
- Create Java EE/SE applications.
- Craft well-designed and efficient code.
- Evaluate, test, and troubleshoot code from team members.
- Architect database structures.
- Coordinate product releases with internal teams.
- Document different phases of development.
- Guarantee the security and currency of our applications.
- Proficiency in Object-Oriented Programming.
- Demonstrate effective communication, problem-solving, and critical thinking skills.
- Substantial hands-on experience in Java 8 or the most recent version is highly beneficial.
- Proficiency in handling SOAP and Restful Services would be advantageous.
- Hibernate is highly desirable.
- Knowledge of Docker and container orchestration tools like Kubernetes is highly advantageous.
- Gitlab proficiency is highly beneficial.
- Strong expertise in Spring Boot is a valuable asset.
- Experience in CI/CD processes.
- Familiarity with Natural Language Processing (NLP).
- Knowledge and utilization of Atlassian tools, including Jira and Confluence.
- Experience with the Agile Development Methodology.
Desired Skills:
- JAVA
- JAVA development
- JIRA
- SOAP
- DOCKER
- CI/CD
- AGILE