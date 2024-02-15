JAVA DEVELOPER – Gauteng Primrose

Joining our client’s talent team as JAVA DEVELOPER means immersing yourself in an environment surrounded by unique skills, diverse minds, and adaptability. Take this moment to envision your potential within a team where experts collaborate to spark meaningful change.

Recognize and assess user requirements.

Prioritize, delegate, and carry out tasks across the software development life cycle.

Create Java EE/SE applications.

Craft well-designed and efficient code.

Evaluate, test, and troubleshoot code from team members.

Architect database structures.

Coordinate product releases with internal teams.

Document different phases of development.

Guarantee the security and currency of our applications.

Proficiency in Object-Oriented Programming.

Demonstrate effective communication, problem-solving, and critical thinking skills.

Substantial hands-on experience in Java 8 or the most recent version is highly beneficial.

Proficiency in handling SOAP and Restful Services would be advantageous.

Hibernate is highly desirable.

Knowledge of Docker and container orchestration tools like Kubernetes is highly advantageous.

Gitlab proficiency is highly beneficial.

Strong expertise in Spring Boot is a valuable asset.

Experience in CI/CD processes.

Familiarity with Natural Language Processing (NLP).

Knowledge and utilization of Atlassian tools, including Jira and Confluence.

Experience with the Agile Development Methodology.

