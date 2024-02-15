Junior IT Technician

We have a great opportunity available in Pretoria East for a young, eager IT enthusiast to start their career as an IT Technician. The candidate will need to have solid general exposure to hardware, software, networking and cloud applications. The candidate should have an excellent verbal command of English and Afrikaans.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric with IT as a subject and/or completed IT courses.

Good problem solving skills and a passion for technology.

Own car and valid driver’s license.

Fluent in English and Afrikaans.

IT Support experience highly advantageous.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

The responsibilities associated with the position are as follows:

Serve as the first contact point for IT support within the organization.

Installation, configuration and maintenance of software and hardware components of computer.

Diagnose and solve software and hardware problems.

Repair and replace damaged computer and network components.

Candidates will have to take a practical test to test their skills.

NOTE: We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email.



The final remuneration package offered by the employer will be determined based on market standards, considering the candidate’s qualifications, skills, and level of experience. The employer retains the prerogative to provide a remuneration package that aligns with industry norms and the specific attributes of the selected candidate.

Desired Skills:

it support

hardware

software

networks

ms office

Learn more/Apply for this position