Lead Developer (Policy Administration Applications) – Western Cape Bellville

Feb 15, 2024

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Lead Developer (Policy Administration Applications) to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

  • Work closely with business stakeholders to understand their requirements and to translate them into technical specifications
  • Create detailed design specifications that assist in communicating the design to developers
  • Analysis of change requests received and the impact of it on the wider environment
  • Provide technical guidance and support to developers, ensuring they follow best practices and coding standards
  • Participate in Problem Management in Production environments in support of developers
  • Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes
  • Build features and applications that exceed the business specifications and requirements
  • Analyze existing software applications and align with BAU Support and other functional requirements from business users (e.g. legislative requirements)
  • Write and test effective interfaces to other applications and services
  • Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade software and assist in defect resolution and testing of applications
  • Create technical documentation and provide technical direction, ensuring software development tasks align with operational goals
  • Standby responsibilities, as and when required

Experience

  • 10+ years’ experience in Mainframe Software Development with solid lead developer experience
  • Prior exposure to applications in Financial Services will be strongly recommended
  • Proven record of exceptional work performance
  • In depth understanding and knowledge of IBM Assembler and Cobol on the mainframe
  • In depth understanding and knowledge on the mainframe development environment (ROSCOE, TSO, DumpMaster, IBM debug, etc.)
  • Basic understanding of TP monitors (e.g. IMS and CICS)
  • Solid understanding of Data Management Systems (e.g. QSAM, DB2)
  • Strong technical skills (MQ, SQL, JCL, and VSAM)
  • Sound understanding of the Software Development process and methodology in the IT Organisation
  • A good understanding of financial products, especially long-term insurance products in a policy administration environment

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

  • IBM Assembler
  • COBOL
  • Mainframe
  • ROSCOE
  • TSO
  • DumpMaster
  • IBM Debug
  • TP Monitors
  • QSAM
  • JCL
  • SQL
  • VSAM

Learn more/Apply for this position