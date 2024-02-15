Lead Developer (Policy Administration Applications) – Western Cape Bellville

Responsibilities

Work closely with business stakeholders to understand their requirements and to translate them into technical specifications

Create detailed design specifications that assist in communicating the design to developers

Analysis of change requests received and the impact of it on the wider environment

Provide technical guidance and support to developers, ensuring they follow best practices and coding standards

Participate in Problem Management in Production environments in support of developers

Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes

Build features and applications that exceed the business specifications and requirements

Analyze existing software applications and align with BAU Support and other functional requirements from business users (e.g. legislative requirements)

Write and test effective interfaces to other applications and services

Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade software and assist in defect resolution and testing of applications

Create technical documentation and provide technical direction, ensuring software development tasks align with operational goals

Standby responsibilities, as and when required

Experience

10+ years’ experience in Mainframe Software Development with solid lead developer experience

Prior exposure to applications in Financial Services will be strongly recommended

Proven record of exceptional work performance

In depth understanding and knowledge of IBM Assembler and Cobol on the mainframe

In depth understanding and knowledge on the mainframe development environment (ROSCOE, TSO, DumpMaster, IBM debug, etc.)

Basic understanding of TP monitors (e.g. IMS and CICS)

Solid understanding of Data Management Systems (e.g. QSAM, DB2)

Strong technical skills (MQ, SQL, JCL, and VSAM)

Sound understanding of the Software Development process and methodology in the IT Organisation

A good understanding of financial products, especially long-term insurance products in a policy administration environment

