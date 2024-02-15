Lead Developer (Policy Administration Applications) – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Lead Developer (Policy Administration Applications) to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Work closely with business stakeholders to understand their requirements and to translate them into technical specifications
- Create detailed design specifications that assist in communicating the design to developers
- Analysis of change requests received and the impact of it on the wider environment
- Provide technical guidance and support to developers, ensuring they follow best practices and coding standards
- Participate in Problem Management in Production environments in support of developers
- Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes
- Build features and applications that exceed the business specifications and requirements
- Analyze existing software applications and align with BAU Support and other functional requirements from business users (e.g. legislative requirements)
- Write and test effective interfaces to other applications and services
- Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade software and assist in defect resolution and testing of applications
- Create technical documentation and provide technical direction, ensuring software development tasks align with operational goals
- Standby responsibilities, as and when required
Experience
- 10+ years’ experience in Mainframe Software Development with solid lead developer experience
- Prior exposure to applications in Financial Services will be strongly recommended
- Proven record of exceptional work performance
- In depth understanding and knowledge of IBM Assembler and Cobol on the mainframe
- In depth understanding and knowledge on the mainframe development environment (ROSCOE, TSO, DumpMaster, IBM debug, etc.)
- Basic understanding of TP monitors (e.g. IMS and CICS)
- Solid understanding of Data Management Systems (e.g. QSAM, DB2)
- Strong technical skills (MQ, SQL, JCL, and VSAM)
- Sound understanding of the Software Development process and methodology in the IT Organisation
- A good understanding of financial products, especially long-term insurance products in a policy administration environment
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- IBM Assembler
- COBOL
- Mainframe
- ROSCOE
- TSO
- DumpMaster
- IBM Debug
- TP Monitors
- QSAM
- JCL
- SQL
- VSAM