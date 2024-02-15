MTN makes strides in renewable energy production

MTN South Africa is making strides in its Head Office Solar Renewable Energy Project at 14th Avenue, announcing the energisation process of its solar renewable energy phase one project.

With over 50% completion, MTN has switched on 5418 solar panels out of the planned 9 000. This phased approach will inject 700kW into the 14th Avenue micro grid, making the head office 40% less reliant from municipal grid.

The aim is to inject a total of 1 800kW by the end of February, with the battery storage facility set to be installed by end-March.

MTN’s deploys five different generation technologies in a singular plant at its head office.

In 2023, MTN initiated the phase one of its solar renewable energy project, transforming the head office into a Solar Park with 4,9MW of solar PV and 2MW of battery energy. This strategic move not only positioned MTN as an independent power producer (IPP), but also promised substantial annual energy consumption savings of 9 300 000 kWh and a reduction in CO2 emissions by 9 672 tons.

The head office now boasts multiple energy sources, including municipal/Eskom grid, gas generators, diesel generators, solar PV, and a battery energy storage system. Intelligent controllers enable dynamic energy management under various scenarios, ensuring optimal utilisation.

“MTN SA set its sights on achieving Net Zero emissions by 2040, a decade ahead of industry objectives. The Solar Park, a 4.9MW solar embedded generation plant, and the groundbreaking Island Mode Project, which will see MTN leveraging a combination of gas, solar, battery and diesel technologies working in cohesion to create a micro grid are pivotal in positioning MTN to go off the grid during load shedding,” says Charles Molapisi, CEO of MTN South Africa.

Anticipated completion of the Island Mode Project is set for April 2024, combining solar, battery storage, gas trigeneration, concentrated solar power, and diesel generators.