Network Engineer

- To provide infield support on network solutions, and the associated services.
- Ensure all calls are carried out timeously and effectively and to the satisfaction of the customer.
- Ensure that requests for assistance received via the Service Desk are attended to accurately and efficiently.
- Where required, to provide customers with updates or feedback on calls that is logged on the call logging system.
- Assist Network team to meet identified SLA’s.
- Actively support team on common goals and participate in high team performance.
- Provide 24×7 technology platform and customer support on a rotating basis.
- Continuous broadening of own technical skills and problem solving
- Engaging in formal and informal knowledge transfer
- Time management in accordance with Customer service requests and SLA
- Ensure that Network Solutions are monitored and proactively managed to required service levels and administered for the customer.
- Support day to day operations
- Be able to diagnose hardware and software related issues on Network equipment
Education: – IT Diploma/ Degree- 5 – 8 years experience within a similar role
Desired Skills:
- LAN/ WAN
- Wireless satellite
- OEM
- IT hardware and Software
- Networks
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma