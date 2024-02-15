Network Engineer – Gauteng Edenburg

Feb 15, 2024

  • To provide infield support on network solutions, and the associated services.
  • Ensure all calls are carried out timeously and effectively and to the satisfaction of the customer.
  • Ensure that requests for assistance received via the Service Desk are attended to accurately and efficiently.
  • Where required, to provide customers with updates or feedback on calls that is logged on the call logging system.
  • Assist Network team to meet identified SLA’s.
  • Actively support team on common goals and participate in high team performance.
  • Provide 24×7 technology platform and customer support on a rotating basis.
  • Continuous broadening of own technical skills and problem solving
  • Engaging in formal and informal knowledge transfer
  • Time management in accordance with Customer service requests and SLA
  • Ensure that Network Solutions are monitored and proactively managed to required service levels and administered for the customer.
  • Support day to day operations
  • Be able to diagnose hardware and software related issues on Network equipment

Education: – IT Diploma/ Degree- 5 – 8 years experience within a similar role

Desired Skills:

  • LAN/ WAN
  • Wireless satellite
  • OEM
  • IT hardware and Software
  • Networks

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position