NON-FUNCTIONAL QA TESTER (NF QA TESTER) – Gauteng Primrose

Joining our client’s talent team as NON-FUNCTIONAL QA TESTER means immersing yourself in an environment surrounded by unique skills, diverse minds, and adaptability. Take this moment to envision your potential within a team where experts collaborate to spark meaningful change.

Proven experience as a Non-Functional QA Tester or similar role.

Solid understanding of performance testing tools and methodologies.

Familiarity with security testing concepts and tools.

Experience in compatibility testing across various platforms and environments.

Knowledge of usability and accessibility testing principles.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and collaboration abilities.

Detail-oriented with a focus on delivering high-quality results.

Ability to work in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.

Familiarity with automation tools for non-functional testing is a plus.

ISTQB certification or relevant qualifications are advantageous.

Desired Skills:

non-functional QA tester

NF QA

NF QA tester

