NON-FUNCTIONAL QA TESTER (NF QA TESTER)

Feb 15, 2024

Joining our client’s talent team as NON-FUNCTIONAL QA TESTER means immersing yourself in an environment surrounded by unique skills, diverse minds, and adaptability. Take this moment to envision your potential within a team where experts collaborate to spark meaningful change.

  • Proven experience as a Non-Functional QA Tester or similar role.
  • Solid understanding of performance testing tools and methodologies.
  • Familiarity with security testing concepts and tools.
  • Experience in compatibility testing across various platforms and environments.
  • Knowledge of usability and accessibility testing principles.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Excellent communication and collaboration abilities.
  • Detail-oriented with a focus on delivering high-quality results.
  • Ability to work in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.
  • Familiarity with automation tools for non-functional testing is a plus.
  • ISTQB certification or relevant qualifications are advantageous.

Desired Skills:

