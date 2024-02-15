NON-FUNCTIONAL QA TESTER (NF QA TESTER)

Joining our client’s talent team as NON-FUNCTIONAL QA TESTER means immersing yourself in an environment surrounded by unique skills, diverse minds, and adaptability. Take this moment to envision your potential within a team where experts collaborate to spark meaningful change.
- Proven experience as a Non-Functional QA Tester or similar role.
- Solid understanding of performance testing tools and methodologies.
- Familiarity with security testing concepts and tools.
- Experience in compatibility testing across various platforms and environments.
- Knowledge of usability and accessibility testing principles.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Excellent communication and collaboration abilities.
- Detail-oriented with a focus on delivering high-quality results.
- Ability to work in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.
- Familiarity with automation tools for non-functional testing is a plus.
- ISTQB certification or relevant qualifications are advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- non-functional QA tester
- NF QA
- NF QA tester