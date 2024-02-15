Joining our client’s talent team as ORACLE DEVELOPER means immersing yourself in an environment surrounded by unique skills, diverse minds, and adaptability. Take this moment to envision your potential within a team where experts collaborate to spark meaningful change.
- Developing, implementing, and maintaining Oracle database systems.
- Writing efficient PL/SQL code to support business logic and data processing.
- Analyzing business requirements and translating them into effective technical designs using Oracle technologies.
- Integrating Oracle applications with other systems and APIs to ensure seamless data flow.
- Ensuring scalability, reliability, and performance optimization in system architecture.
- Optimizing database performance by fine-tuning queries, indexes, and database parameters.
- Ensuring data integrity, security, and compliance with industry regulations.
- Identifying and resolving performance bottlenecks in Oracle databases and applications.
- Implementing caching strategies and query optimization techniques to enhance system responsiveness.
- Monitoring system performance, conducting performance testing, and implementing optimizations for high efficiency.
Desired Skills:
- oracle
- oracle developer
- PL/SQL
- Oracle database