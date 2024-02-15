ORACLE DEVELOPER

Joining our client’s talent team as ORACLE DEVELOPER means immersing yourself in an environment surrounded by unique skills, diverse minds, and adaptability. Take this moment to envision your potential within a team where experts collaborate to spark meaningful change.

Developing, implementing, and maintaining Oracle database systems.

Writing efficient PL/SQL code to support business logic and data processing.

Analyzing business requirements and translating them into effective technical designs using Oracle technologies.

Integrating Oracle applications with other systems and APIs to ensure seamless data flow.

Ensuring scalability, reliability, and performance optimization in system architecture.

Optimizing database performance by fine-tuning queries, indexes, and database parameters.

Ensuring data integrity, security, and compliance with industry regulations.

Identifying and resolving performance bottlenecks in Oracle databases and applications.

Implementing caching strategies and query optimization techniques to enhance system responsiveness.

Monitoring system performance, conducting performance testing, and implementing optimizations for high efficiency.

Desired Skills:

oracle

oracle developer

PL/SQL

Oracle database

Learn more/Apply for this position