Part-Time DBA/Python Developer (SQL & Python) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Feb 15, 2024

Database Administrator/Python Developer
Remote from South Africa (US-based)

Hours: 10-15 weekly in US hours (initially may require more hours)
Between 4pm-12am/3pm-11pm

One of our US based clients in the Healthcare industry are looking for a meticulous and skilled individual to support case management for nursing homes, facilitating reimbursement from insurance providers. As a Data Analyst/Database Administrator/Python Developer, you will play a crucial role in maintaining our SQL database, optimizing queries for performance, generating reports using Python, and leveraging Power BI for data visualization.

The ideal candidate should possess a robust background in SQL database management, query optimization, Python programming, and proficiency with Power BI.

Responsibilities:

  • Maintain SQL database and ensure data integrity.
  • Optimize SQL queries for improved performance and efficiency.
  • Utilize Python for report generation and data manipulation tasks.
  • Integrate SQL and Python with Power BI for effective data visualization.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand data requirements and provide analytical support.
  • Monitor and troubleshoot database issues as they arise.

Requirements:

  • Proficiency in SQL database management and query optimization.
  • Strong programming skills in Python.
  • Experience with Power BI or similar data visualization tools.
  • Detail-oriented with excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities.
  • Effective communication skills and ability to work independently.
  • Prior experience in healthcare or insurance-related data analysis is a plus.

Desired Skills:

  • Database Administration
  • Python
  • SQL
  • Power BI
  • Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

– Clients is in the Healthcare Industry
– Freelancer/Consultant (Long-term contract & No-end date)
– Requires US hours (4pm-12am/3pm-11pm)
– 10-15 Weekly hours
– Flexibility to work form home

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Work From Home

