Part-Time DBA/Python Developer (SQL & Python) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Database Administrator/Python Developer
Remote from South Africa (US-based)
Hours: 10-15 weekly in US hours (initially may require more hours)
Between 4pm-12am/3pm-11pm
One of our US based clients in the Healthcare industry are looking for a meticulous and skilled individual to support case management for nursing homes, facilitating reimbursement from insurance providers. As a Data Analyst/Database Administrator/Python Developer, you will play a crucial role in maintaining our SQL database, optimizing queries for performance, generating reports using Python, and leveraging Power BI for data visualization.
The ideal candidate should possess a robust background in SQL database management, query optimization, Python programming, and proficiency with Power BI.
Responsibilities:
- Maintain SQL database and ensure data integrity.
- Optimize SQL queries for improved performance and efficiency.
- Utilize Python for report generation and data manipulation tasks.
- Integrate SQL and Python with Power BI for effective data visualization.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand data requirements and provide analytical support.
- Monitor and troubleshoot database issues as they arise.
Requirements:
- Proficiency in SQL database management and query optimization.
- Strong programming skills in Python.
- Experience with Power BI or similar data visualization tools.
- Detail-oriented with excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities.
- Effective communication skills and ability to work independently.
- Prior experience in healthcare or insurance-related data analysis is a plus.
