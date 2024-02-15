Part-Time DBA/Python Developer (SQL & Python) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Database Administrator/Python Developer

Remote from South Africa (US-based)

Hours: 10-15 weekly in US hours (initially may require more hours)

Between 4pm-12am/3pm-11pm

One of our US based clients in the Healthcare industry are looking for a meticulous and skilled individual to support case management for nursing homes, facilitating reimbursement from insurance providers. As a Data Analyst/Database Administrator/Python Developer, you will play a crucial role in maintaining our SQL database, optimizing queries for performance, generating reports using Python, and leveraging Power BI for data visualization.

The ideal candidate should possess a robust background in SQL database management, query optimization, Python programming, and proficiency with Power BI.

Responsibilities:

Maintain SQL database and ensure data integrity.

Optimize SQL queries for improved performance and efficiency.

Utilize Python for report generation and data manipulation tasks.

Integrate SQL and Python with Power BI for effective data visualization.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand data requirements and provide analytical support.

Monitor and troubleshoot database issues as they arise.

Requirements:

Proficiency in SQL database management and query optimization.

Strong programming skills in Python.

Experience with Power BI or similar data visualization tools.

Detail-oriented with excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Effective communication skills and ability to work independently.

Prior experience in healthcare or insurance-related data analysis is a plus.

Apply here or Send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Database Administration

Python

SQL

Power BI

Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

– Clients is in the Healthcare Industry

– Freelancer/Consultant (Long-term contract & No-end date)

– Requires US hours (4pm-12am/3pm-11pm)

– 10-15 Weekly hours

– Flexibility to work form home

Employer & Job Benefits:

Work From Home

