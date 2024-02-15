Power BI Specialist (Senior) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client requires the services of a Senior Power BI Specialist for a 12 month contract.
Fully Remote role.
Essential Functions:
As a Power BI Specialist, you will play a crucial role in transforming raw data into actionable insights for stakeholders. Your expertise in data visualization, report creation, and data analysis will drive informed decision-making across the organization. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in Power BI, excellent communication skills, and the ability to convey complex information clearly in English.
Report Development:
- Create advanced reports and dashboards using Power BI, ensuring they are visually appealing, user-friendly, and aligned with business requirements.
- Collaborate with business analysts, data engineers, and other stakeholders to understand data sources, KPIs, and reporting needs.
Data Analysis:
- Extract, transform, and load (ETL) data from various sources into Power BI.
- Perform data cleansing, aggregation, and modelling to create accurate and reliable datasets.
- Conduct in-depth analysis to identify trends, patterns, and anomalies.
Visualization:
- Design and develop interactive visualizations, charts, and graphs.
- Utilize DAX (Data Analysis Expressions) to create calculated columns, measures, and custom visuals.
- Optimize performance and responsiveness of reports.
Stakeholder Engagement:
- Collaborate with business units to understand their reporting needs and translate them into actionable insights.
- Present findings to stakeholders, providing clear explanations and recommendations.
- Address questions and feedback effectively, ensuring a positive user experience.
Data Governance and Security:
- Implement security measures to protect sensitive data within Power BI.
- Ensure compliance with data privacy regulations and organizational policies.
- Continuous Improvement:
- Stay updated on Power BI features, best practices, and industry trends.
- Identify opportunities for process improvement and automation.
Skills:
- Advanced knowledge of Power BI Desktop, Power Query, and Power BI Service.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.
- Excellent communication skills in English, without a strong accent.
- Ability to work independently and collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
Desired Skills:
- Advanced Power BI
- DAX
- ETL
- Data Analysis
- Data Cleansing
- Data Visualization
- Data Governance & Security
- PowerBI Report
- Building Dashboards
- Power BI Desktop
- Power BI Service
- Power Query