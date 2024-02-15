Power BI Specialist (Senior)

Our client requires the services of a Senior Power BI Specialist for a 12 month contract.
Fully Remote role.

Essential Functions:
As a Power BI Specialist, you will play a crucial role in transforming raw data into actionable insights for stakeholders. Your expertise in data visualization, report creation, and data analysis will drive informed decision-making across the organization. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in Power BI, excellent communication skills, and the ability to convey complex information clearly in English.

Report Development:

  • Create advanced reports and dashboards using Power BI, ensuring they are visually appealing, user-friendly, and aligned with business requirements.
  • Collaborate with business analysts, data engineers, and other stakeholders to understand data sources, KPIs, and reporting needs.

Data Analysis:

  • Extract, transform, and load (ETL) data from various sources into Power BI.
  • Perform data cleansing, aggregation, and modelling to create accurate and reliable datasets.
  • Conduct in-depth analysis to identify trends, patterns, and anomalies.

Visualization:

  • Design and develop interactive visualizations, charts, and graphs.
  • Utilize DAX (Data Analysis Expressions) to create calculated columns, measures, and custom visuals.
  • Optimize performance and responsiveness of reports.

Stakeholder Engagement:

  • Collaborate with business units to understand their reporting needs and translate them into actionable insights.
  • Present findings to stakeholders, providing clear explanations and recommendations.
  • Address questions and feedback effectively, ensuring a positive user experience.

Data Governance and Security:

  • Implement security measures to protect sensitive data within Power BI.
  • Ensure compliance with data privacy regulations and organizational policies.
  • Continuous Improvement:
  • Stay updated on Power BI features, best practices, and industry trends.
  • Identify opportunities for process improvement and automation.

Skills:

  • Advanced knowledge of Power BI Desktop, Power Query, and Power BI Service.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.
  • Excellent communication skills in English, without a strong accent.
  • Ability to work independently and collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.

Desired Skills:

  • Advanced Power BI
  • DAX
  • ETL
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Cleansing
  • Data Visualization
  • Data Governance & Security
  • PowerBI Report
  • Building Dashboards
  • Power BI Desktop
  • Power BI Service
  • Power Query

