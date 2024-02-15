Project Manager

Feb 15, 2024

Join our vibrant team as a Project Manager in the banking industry, where innovation meets financial excellence. Drive transformative projects, collaborate with top-tier professionals, and play a pivotal role in shaping the future of banking. Elevate your career with us and be at the forefront of cutting-edge initiatives in the financial sector.
Strategic Planning and Execution:

  • Develop comprehensive project plans that intricately outline scope, goals, deliverables, timelines, resources, and budget requirements.
  • Lead the charge in executing and managing projects from initiation to completion, ensuring meticulous adherence to project schedules and financial parameters.
  • Identify potential project risks and issues, demonstrating a proactive approach to resolution.

Stakeholder Engagement and Communication:

  • Collaborate seamlessly with internal and external stakeholders to glean project requirements and expectations.
  • Effective communication of project progress, risks, and issues to stakeholders, ensuring alignment with overarching organizational objectives.

Team Leadership and Collaboration:

  • Be the guiding force behind cross-functional project teams, offering direction and motivation to ensure project success.
  • Foster a collaborative and positive team environment, encouraging open communication and knowledge sharing among team members.

Resource Optimization:

  • Efficiently allocate and manage project resources, ensuring the optimal utilization of skills and expertise.
  • Work closely with resource managers to address constraints and maximize project outcomes.

Quality Assurance and Compliance:

  • Implement and enforce rigorous quality control processes to guarantee the delivery of high-quality project outcomes.
  • Regularly conduct project reviews and audits to ensure compliance with organizational standards and industry regulations.

Financial Oversight:

  • Develop and manage project budgets with precision, closely monitoring expenditures to ensure cost-effectiveness.
  • Provide accurate and timely financial reports to stakeholders and senior management.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in business, Project Management, or a related field; advanced degree or relevant certifications (PMP, PRINCE2) is a plus.
  • Proven experience (5+ years) in project management within the banking or financial services industry.
  • Strong understanding of banking processes, systems, and regulatory requirements.
  • Excellent communication, leadership, and interpersonal skills.
  • Ability to prioritize and manage multiple projects concurrently.
  • Proficient in project management tools and methodologies

Desired Skills:

  • Project Manager
  • Prince 2
  • PMP

