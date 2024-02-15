Project Manager – Gauteng Primrose

Join our vibrant team as a Project Manager in the banking industry, where innovation meets financial excellence. Drive transformative projects, collaborate with top-tier professionals, and play a pivotal role in shaping the future of banking. Elevate your career with us and be at the forefront of cutting-edge initiatives in the financial sector.
Strategic Planning and Execution:
- Develop comprehensive project plans that intricately outline scope, goals, deliverables, timelines, resources, and budget requirements.
- Lead the charge in executing and managing projects from initiation to completion, ensuring meticulous adherence to project schedules and financial parameters.
- Identify potential project risks and issues, demonstrating a proactive approach to resolution.
Stakeholder Engagement and Communication:
- Collaborate seamlessly with internal and external stakeholders to glean project requirements and expectations.
- Effective communication of project progress, risks, and issues to stakeholders, ensuring alignment with overarching organizational objectives.
Team Leadership and Collaboration:
- Be the guiding force behind cross-functional project teams, offering direction and motivation to ensure project success.
- Foster a collaborative and positive team environment, encouraging open communication and knowledge sharing among team members.
Resource Optimization:
- Efficiently allocate and manage project resources, ensuring the optimal utilization of skills and expertise.
- Work closely with resource managers to address constraints and maximize project outcomes.
Quality Assurance and Compliance:
- Implement and enforce rigorous quality control processes to guarantee the delivery of high-quality project outcomes.
- Regularly conduct project reviews and audits to ensure compliance with organizational standards and industry regulations.
Financial Oversight:
- Develop and manage project budgets with precision, closely monitoring expenditures to ensure cost-effectiveness.
- Provide accurate and timely financial reports to stakeholders and senior management.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in business, Project Management, or a related field; advanced degree or relevant certifications (PMP, PRINCE2) is a plus.
- Proven experience (5+ years) in project management within the banking or financial services industry.
- Strong understanding of banking processes, systems, and regulatory requirements.
- Excellent communication, leadership, and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to prioritize and manage multiple projects concurrently.
- Proficient in project management tools and methodologies
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- Prince 2
- PMP