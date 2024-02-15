Project Manager – Gauteng Primrose

Join our vibrant team as a Project Manager in the banking industry, where innovation meets financial excellence. Drive transformative projects, collaborate with top-tier professionals, and play a pivotal role in shaping the future of banking. Elevate your career with us and be at the forefront of cutting-edge initiatives in the financial sector.

Strategic Planning and Execution:

Develop comprehensive project plans that intricately outline scope, goals, deliverables, timelines, resources, and budget requirements.

Lead the charge in executing and managing projects from initiation to completion, ensuring meticulous adherence to project schedules and financial parameters.

Identify potential project risks and issues, demonstrating a proactive approach to resolution.

Stakeholder Engagement and Communication:

Collaborate seamlessly with internal and external stakeholders to glean project requirements and expectations.

Effective communication of project progress, risks, and issues to stakeholders, ensuring alignment with overarching organizational objectives.

Team Leadership and Collaboration:

Be the guiding force behind cross-functional project teams, offering direction and motivation to ensure project success.

Foster a collaborative and positive team environment, encouraging open communication and knowledge sharing among team members.

Resource Optimization:

Efficiently allocate and manage project resources, ensuring the optimal utilization of skills and expertise.

Work closely with resource managers to address constraints and maximize project outcomes.

Quality Assurance and Compliance:

Implement and enforce rigorous quality control processes to guarantee the delivery of high-quality project outcomes.

Regularly conduct project reviews and audits to ensure compliance with organizational standards and industry regulations.

Financial Oversight:

Develop and manage project budgets with precision, closely monitoring expenditures to ensure cost-effectiveness.

Provide accurate and timely financial reports to stakeholders and senior management.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in business, Project Management, or a related field; advanced degree or relevant certifications (PMP, PRINCE2) is a plus.

Proven experience (5+ years) in project management within the banking or financial services industry.

Strong understanding of banking processes, systems, and regulatory requirements.

Excellent communication, leadership, and interpersonal skills.

Ability to prioritize and manage multiple projects concurrently.

Proficient in project management tools and methodologies

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Prince 2

PMP

Learn more/Apply for this position