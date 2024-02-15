Senior Enterprise Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, a JSE-listed company selling innovative mobile commerce technology to emerging markets in South Africa and abroad, is looking for a talented Senior Enterprise Architect.

Job purpose:
Responsible for the entire Organisation’s Enterprise strategy framework implementation, analysis, design, and integration of an organization’s complete information resources, including infrastructure, applications, and data. An enterprise architecture (EA) is a conceptual blueprint that defines the structure and operation of organizations. The intent of enterprise architecture is to determine how an organization can effectively achieve its current and future objectives.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Systems
  • Equivalent experience required TOGAF certification.

Experience:

  • 8+ years’ experience in an Enterprise Architect
  • 10+ years’ experience Solution Architect role
  • Knowledge of the relevant Information Technology governance and legislative framework (such as COBIT, ITIL, TOGAF, SDLC, ASAP, SOA)
  • Strong Microsoft Office productivity tools knowledge (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook)
  • Atlassian and Jira knowledge (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

  • COBIT
  • ITIL
  • TOGAF
  • SDLC
  • ASAP
  • SOA

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

