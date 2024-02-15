Senior Enterprise Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, a JSE-listed company selling innovative mobile commerce technology to emerging markets in South Africa and abroad, is looking for a talented Senior Enterprise Architect.

Job purpose:

Responsible for the entire Organisation’s Enterprise strategy framework implementation, analysis, design, and integration of an organization’s complete information resources, including infrastructure, applications, and data. An enterprise architecture (EA) is a conceptual blueprint that defines the structure and operation of organizations. The intent of enterprise architecture is to determine how an organization can effectively achieve its current and future objectives.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Systems

Equivalent experience required TOGAF certification.

Experience:

8+ years’ experience in an Enterprise Architect

10+ years’ experience Solution Architect role

Knowledge of the relevant Information Technology governance and legislative framework (such as COBIT, ITIL, TOGAF, SDLC, ASAP, SOA)

Strong Microsoft Office productivity tools knowledge (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook)

Atlassian and Jira knowledge (advantageous)

Should you keen, Hit apply today!

Desired Skills:

COBIT

ITIL

TOGAF

SDLC

ASAP

SOA

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position