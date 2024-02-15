Senior Enterprise Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, a JSE-listed company selling innovative mobile commerce technology to emerging markets in South Africa and abroad, is looking for a talented Senior Enterprise Architect.
Job purpose:
Responsible for the entire Organisation’s Enterprise strategy framework implementation, analysis, design, and integration of an organization’s complete information resources, including infrastructure, applications, and data. An enterprise architecture (EA) is a conceptual blueprint that defines the structure and operation of organizations. The intent of enterprise architecture is to determine how an organization can effectively achieve its current and future objectives.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Systems
- Equivalent experience required TOGAF certification.
Experience:
- 8+ years’ experience in an Enterprise Architect
- 10+ years’ experience Solution Architect role
- Knowledge of the relevant Information Technology governance and legislative framework (such as COBIT, ITIL, TOGAF, SDLC, ASAP, SOA)
- Strong Microsoft Office productivity tools knowledge (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook)
- Atlassian and Jira knowledge (advantageous)
Desired Skills:
- COBIT
- ITIL
- TOGAF
- SDLC
- ASAP
- SOA
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree