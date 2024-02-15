Senior Hardware Engineer

Feb 15, 2024

Senior Hardware Engineer
Enjoy a career where your hobby IS your career!
R840 000 to R960 000
Join a company that solves mission-critical real-world problems through research and development to provide products and solutions for end users in commercial, industrial, aerospace and embedded markets.

Working in a team of innovative, like-minded individuals who are passionate and focused on getting things done.

Engineering degree with applicable post grad qualification preferably.

7+ years’ experience with competence in electronics hardware design.
Minimum Requirements:

  • Schematic design, CAD and PCB layout, circuit simulation, test jigs and automated production tools.
  • Above average knowledge of component procurement, where to find what, who makes what and what to trust.
  • Experience in aviation or military development environments, with knowledge of applicable standards and practices would be advantageous.
  • Some firmware and software experience would be advantageous, preferably in VHDL and C/C++

Desired Skills:

  • CAD
  • PCB
  • circuit simulation

