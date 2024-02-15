Senior Hardware Engineer

Enjoy a career where your hobby IS your career!

R840 000 to R960 000

Join a company that solves mission-critical real-world problems through research and development to provide products and solutions for end users in commercial, industrial, aerospace and embedded markets.

Working in a team of innovative, like-minded individuals who are passionate and focused on getting things done.

Engineering degree with applicable post grad qualification preferably.

7+ years’ experience with competence in electronics hardware design.

Minimum Requirements:

Schematic design, CAD and PCB layout, circuit simulation, test jigs and automated production tools.

Above average knowledge of component procurement, where to find what, who makes what and what to trust.

Experience in aviation or military development environments, with knowledge of applicable standards and practices would be advantageous.

Some firmware and software experience would be advantageous, preferably in VHDL and C/C++

Desired Skills:

CAD

PCB

circuit simulation

