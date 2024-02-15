Senior Hardware Engineer
Enjoy a career where your hobby IS your career!
R840 000 to R960 000
Join a company that solves mission-critical real-world problems through research and development to provide products and solutions for end users in commercial, industrial, aerospace and embedded markets.
Working in a team of innovative, like-minded individuals who are passionate and focused on getting things done.
Engineering degree with applicable post grad qualification preferably.
7+ years’ experience with competence in electronics hardware design.
Minimum Requirements:
- Schematic design, CAD and PCB layout, circuit simulation, test jigs and automated production tools.
- Above average knowledge of component procurement, where to find what, who makes what and what to trust.
- Experience in aviation or military development environments, with knowledge of applicable standards and practices would be advantageous.
- Some firmware and software experience would be advantageous, preferably in VHDL and C/C++
Desired Skills:
- CAD
- PCB
- circuit simulation